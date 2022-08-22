‘Minecraft’: These Are The 5 Best Log Cabin Ideas, Designs, And Concepts In The Game

USA.- Living in the frozen tundras of the snowy taiga biomes of Minecraft it can be unforgiving, as cold weather and constant snowfall limit what you can grow in the area. What is more worrying is that even though Minecraft is a building game with almost unlimited building possibilities, it can be much more difficult to build a cozy house in such a rugged environment. Fortunately, building a log cabin using the following designs can be a warm and inviting home in an unwelcoming place.

log cabin walls

Credit: Mojang

Most log cabins are very roughly made, often cobbled from whatever material can be found in the region. As the name implies, the walls of these log cabins are just that, logs, most often the variant of fir tree readily available found in taiga biomes. These records will be put in place with as little cosmetic touch-up as possible.

Instead of cutting these logs into planks, this build will just use whole logs stacked on their sides. In keeping with the rugged theme of the cabin, its rough and uneven lengths may cause some trunk ends to protrude slightly from the corners of the cabin. Try toggling between the use of logs of bark spruce and stripped fir logs, as either texture of the two blocks placed side by side can make the exterior of the cabin look bland.

log cabin roof

Credit: Mojang

In order to prevent the heavy taiga snow from accumulating on the roof of the cabin, its roof will follow a sloped A-frame shape and structure. However, using more fir on the outside of the cabin would look simple and similar, so that a darker colored block type will be used here. While more difficult to obtain than spruce, deep tin shingle stairs are better suited for this purpose, as they slope downward and resemble roof shingles.

Log Cabin Interior

Credit: Mojang

To blend in with the bitter cold outside, we want the interior of this cabin to feel warm and comfortable. An easy way to create this feeling of warmth is to brighten up the interior. Regular torches can create this sense of light, and their ease of construction blends thematically with the overall simple structure of the cabin itself.

Building a fireplace in the center of the cabin is a great way to show visual warmth as well. The smoke created by the fire will drift toward the high ceiling, making it feel like the heat is rising and filling the entire room. In the survival game, these campfires can also be used to cook raw meat.

Credit: Mojang

You can take advantage of the space created by the high ceiling to build a loft. This additional area can be converted into bedrooms, seating arrangements with views of second story windows, or other small nooks. The open concept of this loft design can allow smoke and heat from the fireplace to follow you upstairs.

log cabin workshop

Credit: Mojang

The log cabin’s sturdy design is perfectly suited to Minecraft’s survival mode, so it only makes sense to add a crafting area or workshop to one corner of your build. This area should include the basics: a crafting table, some ovens, and a smoker or blast furnace depending on your needs as a player, but it can also include framed area maps and other amenities. The high ceiling and ample wall space make the top barrel placement ideal for storing items in tight spaces.

Source: Pure Show