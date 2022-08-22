Messi’s former teammate in Barcelona who is a new reinforcement of Los Angeles FC

Several years MLS is an attractive destination for stars entering their final years of career, but no transfer market had as many bombs as the current one. Many players who were in Europe emigrated to the United States and strengthened teams that will fight for the title.

Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC), Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC), Riqui Puig (Los Angeles Galaxy), Christian Benteke (D.C.United), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamos), Emiliano Rigoni (Austin FC), Douglas Costa (Los Angeles Galaxy), Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC) and Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC) are one such example.

A new player joined this prestigious list in the last few hours. A former Barcelona player was announced as the new reinforcement of Los Angeles FC. He was a teammate of Lionel Messi and now he will play alongside Carlos Vela and Gareth Bale in MLS 2022. It is about the Spanish Christian Tello.

The 31-year-old forward will sign a contract with LAFC until December 2025 . Cristian Tello spent three seasons with Messi at Barcelona (2011 to 2013), where he scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists. He then went through Porto, Fiorentina and Real Betis. Now, after being released, he will play for the first time in Major League Soccer.



Cristian Tello in a Copa del Rey match against Sevilla (Photo: AFP).



Cristian Tello disputing the ball against Lionel Messi (Photo: EFE).



Lionel Messi with Andrés Iniesta and Cristian Tello in 2013 (Photo: EFE).

LAFC’S GREAT SEASON

After the failure of last season, in which they failed to qualify for the Playoffs, Los Angeles FC was reinforced with top players and improved their game, led by Carlos Vela. After 26 regular season games, LAFC is at the top of the Western Conference with 57 points and equaled a record that they themselves held.

Despite having lost to the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 at PayPal Park, Los Angeles FC qualified for the 2022 MLS Playoffs thanks to a 1-1 tie between Colorado Rapids and Houston Dynamo. with only 25 of 34 matches played, they managed to qualify for the next stage. In the 2019 season they needed the same number of games to do it.

