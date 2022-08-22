Mendes works on the final bang “

NAPLES CALCIOMERCATO. Sensational indiscretion relaunched by Massimiliano Gallo on Il Napolista. The famous prosecutor Jorge Mendes is working on an incredible exchange between Napoli and Manchester United with Victor Osimhen And Cristiano Ronaldo protagonists: “Cristiano wants to leave Manchester. This is Mendes’ mandate. That he’s been working on the lens for weeks. And now a crack – perhaps something more – has opened. Mendes (who is also Navas’ agent) is in constant contact with Napoli and Manchester United. The English club would like Osimhen at the center of the attack. And the Nigerian – who is also fine here – would gladly move. He would never say no to the opportunity to play in the Premier League, moreover in a prestigious and competitive team that recently hit Casemiro (paid 80 million) ”.

: “But we need one of those offers that cannot be refused. No less than a hundred million, maybe even a little more. There is also Bayern in the background but today the most accredited track is the one that leads to United. Osimhen would go to the Premier and Ronaldo would come to Naples. To make the first tip. Cherry on the cake. At that point, the discourse on the experience that would already undergo a shakeup with the arrival of Keylor Navas who won three Championships would also fall totally. The Portuguese of Champions has won five. He is the only one able to replace Osimhen without making the fans turn up their noses. On the contrary. He would project the club into another dimension. He is 37 years old but he is one who still scores: last year he scored 18 goals in the Premier League “.

“Obviously this does not necessarily happen, I have to fit a series of pieces: above all, the United offertona. An offer that must satisfy Napoli. This is the most important step. Mendes and De Laurentiis (with Giuntoli) are working on it. Today is August 22nd. Napoli is fine like this. It would look great with Navas. But the last few days of the transfer market could hold important surprises. Otherwise, as seen, Napoli are already very strong like this “we read in conclusion.