Melate Giveaway | Results HERE for Sunday, August 21, 2022

LIVE RESULTS | TODAY’s Melate Draw, Sunday, August 21, 2022, can be checked LIVE and ONLINE in this note. You can also find the transmission of the game of the National Lottery or Lotenal.

Melate results HERE | From the 9:00 p.m. CDMX the draw will begin Melate of the National Lottery of MexicoSunday August 21, 2022. The numbers that fell and results can be checked AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

The game is about choose 6 numbers between 1 and 56. The wheel has 5 boxes of 56 numbers each, so you can play up to 5 different combinations. The draw can be viewed ON-LINE from the Forecast website.

You can fill out this ticket physically at one of the more than 9,000 agencies

authorized or from its official page on the web. You can also play by dictating to the Forecast agent the 6 numbers you want for each game, he will enter them into the system without the need to use the steering wheel.

All players who match at least 2 numbers in their play will be awarded a prize, the more numbers you have, the prize will be greater. The price of Melate is $15.00 pesos for each combination of 6 numbers that you have

chosen one.

RESULTS | Numbers that fell Melate Draw, Sunday August 21, 2022

This Melate draw will be played from 9:15 p.m. CDMX time. All the results and winning numbers can be seen in this note.

Melate Draw: days and times for this National Lottery draw

The Melate takes place every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 p.m. CDMX time.

How to play and where to bet in this TODAY National Lottery Melate Draw?

All players who match at least 2 numbers in their play will be awarded a prize, the more numbers you have, the greater the prize.

To play Revancha or Revanchita you only have to pay an additional contribution, depending on the game, and check the box of the game you selected.

What is the price of the National Lottery Melate Draw?

