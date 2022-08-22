Megan Fox and the secret struggle with her mind

Megan fox became one of the most adored and demanded actresses in Hollywood at the end of the 2000s. It was thanks to blockbuster sagas like transformers or titles like Jennifers Body, where her charisma and good presence captivated viewers from all over the world taking her to the top. But it was not an idyllic success, since his path to stardom was accompanied by extreme sexualization and numerous criticisms related to his physique.

This has been revealed over the years. Fox put directors like Michael Bay in the spotlight or criticized how defenseless the industry left her in the face of the hypersexualization she suffered in the marketing campaign for Jennifer’s Body, events for which he even distanced himself from acting to try to alleviate his insecurities. But no matter how far he can take, there are traumas that are very difficult to alleviate.

Megan Fox at an event in New York in September 2021 Photo: (Gotham / WireImage / Getty Images)

“I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities.”the 25-year-old actress confessed in an interview with GQ Style about the effects of being subjected to so many media trials at the beginning of her career.

“That’s something I worked a lot on”continued by recalling how his fleeting takeoff in Hollywood and participating in other titles such as If it were easy, The Dictator either The ninja turtles It led her to step away from the cameras until 2019 to put her insecurities and problems in order and stop to reflect.

“I’ve done my best to try and make sense of that”the actress continued to tell about the comments she received sexualizing her figure. “It’s easy to feel like a victim when you go through something like that, obviously. That is your first instinct and response, but that does not serve you and makes your life miserable, it makes you live life as a victim. Why does this happen to me?” You are constantly giving away your power.”Fox wondered.

If we remember Part of these insecurities were motivated by the alleged treatment received by Michael Bay on the set of transformers, an attitude that Megan Fox dared to denounce in public, even comparing the director to Adolf Hitler. It was on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, just before the start of the recordings of transformers 3, space in which the actress claimed that Bay wanted “earn a reputation as a megalomaniac” and that “it was a nightmare working with him”. These statements cost him the dismissal of the franchise, although Shia La Beuf, his co-star, came out in his defense, qualifying the sexualization to which he was subjected during the recordings.

“Megan developed a sort of Spice Girl empowerment that made her uncomfortable working with a director many consider lewd like Michael. He records women with the attitude of a horny 16-year-old and I think Megan was never comfortable with it.. When Mike asked for specific poses, there was no time to be delicate, the shoot goes very fast. And Mike is tactless, he didn’t have time to politely ask for things.”LaBeouf said in a 2011 interview with the Los Angeles Times picked up by outlets including Vulture.

In 2019, after her return to the cameras, Megan Fox felt safe to talk about the problems that took her away from Hollywood, lending herself to addressing the issue of her hypersexualization in a joint meeting for Entertainment Tonight with Diablo Cody, the screenwriter of Jennifer’s Body. At that time Fox revealed that she suffered a “genuine psychological breakdown” as a result of being sexualized to the extreme in the film’s marketing campaign.. “I didn’t want them to see me. I didn’t want to have to take a picture, pose for a magazine, walk a red carpet. I didn’t want to be seen in public at all.”, confessed after pointing out that this sexualization and his daring to denounce it were possibly the causes of his ostracism. In addition, the actress herself said that she even it was difficult for her to have the support of other women and to be part of the conversation about feminism.

Returning to her latest statements, Megan Fox detailed for GQ Style how her entire struggle has been in secret to deal with her insecurities and this body dysmorphia that she suffers from. And in fact, confesses that the problems have helped him grow as a person and that he does not seek any kind of revenge for what happened in the past.

“I worked to remove that feeling of being a victim and realize that it was a lesson”continued the interpreter. “It made me grow up to be a much more interesting human being than I would have been without it. So it gives you space to feel gratitude for something you previously felt persecuted for.. That’s the only thing in my life that I worked hard on, and now I feel free.”.

Fox ends his statements by reiterating that “he suffered tremendously”but that due to the reflections that it has obtained in recent years “does not seek revenge” and doesn’t even see the need for an apology. And it is that right now he has his agenda full of projects againas is the case of the fourth film of The mercenaries or other titles the thriller Midnight in the Switchgrasswith Bruce Willis, the science fiction film dawn or horror titles like Till Death. Until death do us part.

