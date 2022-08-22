Meet the mysterious Red House of Toads; Britney Spears visited her (VIDEO)

The ‘Red House’ was used as a location for the movie ‘Like Water for Chocolate’ and it is said that Britney Spears visited it; you can find antiques with more than 50 years that are for sale

The beauty City of Puebla It has countless places that even its own inhabitants do not know, such is the case of this Red House’ located at 7 Oriente number 403 in the Los Sapos neighborhood, it was built in 1730 and in his patio he has a vine growing for 292 years, the same age as the building.

@axel.castillo_ Secret place in Puebla ?#visitpuebla #puebla #que Haceenpuebla ♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) – 山口夕依

In order to enter the place you must ring a bell that stands at the entrancelater a person will come out to receive you and give you a tour of the art gallery, it is worth mentioning that for Children are prohibited from entering.

In the house you can find antiques cwith more than 50 years that are for sale, among them: tableware, porcelain dolls, toys and even a marble lion worth one million 800 thousand pesos.

Besides, theCasa Roja’ was used as a location for the film ‘Like water for chocolate‘ and it is said that Britney Spears visited her, although there are no records of this, other than the declaration of the same gallery and tenants in the area.

According to a TikTok user, the guide will tell you the different stories that surround the property, since he even mentions that there are ghosts. It is worth mentioning that entering the house has no cost, but it is not others leave him a proposal who receives you