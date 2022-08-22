Maverick reaches $1.4 billion global

There are movies that – without a doubt – were destined to become blockbuster phenomena of more than $1.4 billion dollars (MDD). To give three examples, it is the case of:

Avengers: Endgame . After 21 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in 11 years, it was only fitting that it make a historic box office.

After 21 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in 11 years, it was only fitting that it make a historic box office. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. If Episode I was a record breaker in the ’90s, why shouldn’t this long overdue new trilogy?

If Episode I was a record breaker in the ’90s, why shouldn’t this long overdue new trilogy? Fast and furious 7. The long-running franchise fired Paul Walker in this installment, who died after a tragic accident.

But there are also blockbuster phenomena that gave the surprise. That is the case of titanic avatar and –now– the box office of Top Gun: Maverick, the three films from which good numbers were expected and ended up becoming unimaginable phenomena.

In case of titanica is famous: 20th Century Fox and Paramount shared investment and profits were divided: Paramount would take what was collected in the US and Fox, what would come from international territories. The ship set sail in December 1997 with decent numbers, but not spectacular… and the surprise is that for three months her declines were minimal from one week to the next. In the end, titanica became the highest-grossing film in history (today it totals $2,201.6 million, including later re-releases in 3D) and its throne was ceded to… another James Cameron film: Avatar. Avatar debuted in December 2009 and (once again) stayed at the top of the box office for months, ending with $2.847 million (including a 3D re-release years later in China).

the box office Top Gun: Maverick It has been a similar surprise. This summer’s big phenomenon was expected to be the sequel to Doctor Strange, Jurassic World: Dominion, Lightyear (ouch!) or even Minions 2, but no one expected it to be this belated sequel. To date, Maverick is posting minimal week-over-week declines in many markets. In particular, this weekend (from August 19 to 21) it returned to IMAX theaters and accumulated $1,403.3 million dollars, enough to become the 12th highest-grossing film in history, ahead of Avengers: Age of Ultron (1,402.8 million dollars). The merit is greater because it did not debut in China.

In the US, Top Gun: Maverick moved up to 6th all-time at the box office with $683.3 million, leaving behind Avengers: Infinity War and its $678.7 million. Forward only meet Star Wars: Episode VII ($936.6), Avengers: Endgame ($858.3), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804.7), Avatar ($760.5) and Black Panther ($700.4), which it will exceed in two weeks.

Top 12. Highest-grossing movies in history

Avatar (2009) $2,847,397,339 Avengers: Endgame (2019) $2,797,501,328 titanica (1997) $2,201,647,264 Star Wars:Ep. VII – The Force Awakens (2015) $2,069,521,700 Avengers: Infinity War (2018) $2,048,359,754 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) $1,901,232,550 Jurassic World (2015) $1,671,537,444 The Lion King (2019) $1,663,250,487 avengers (2012) $1,518,815,515 Fast and furious 7 (2015) $1,515,341,399 Frozen II (2019) $1,450,026,933 Top Gun: Maverick (2022) $1,403,375,000

Source: Boxofficemojo.com, August 2022

Maverick can claim to be the biggest hit of Tom Cruise’s entire career, as well as Paramount’s biggest live-action hit in 37 markets, including the UK, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Japan and Saudi Arabia. Its top territories are the UK ($98.5 million), Japan ($85.8), South Korea ($64.6), Australia ($62.2) and France ($54.7).

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Once again, the forecasts about its box office failed. Apparently, analysts do not fully understand that these films, although they are front-loaded (that is, half of their audience sees them in the first weekend), have a strong fan base. The result? The new installment of the anime debuted with $20.1 million in the US, a figure not far from the bad boys ($23.9) and DC League of Super Pets ($23.0). In other 30 overseas markets it added $12.0 million, being its best 3 from Latin America, all in 1st place: Mexico ($3.7 million), Argentina ($1.5) and Peru ($1.2).

Bullet train

In the US it advanced to $68.9 million in its 3rd week, and follows the same trajectory as The lost Citywhich ended with just over $100 million.

In 61 international markets it added $12.1 million dollars, to reach $81.0 million dollars and reach the mark of $150.0 million dollars globally. Will it reach $200? Everything indicates that yes, because on September 1 it will arrive in what -in theory- is its key market: Japan.

Minions: A Villain is Born

In the US it is the 3rd Illumination animation to exceed $350 million, and has a chance of surpassing the secret life of pets ($368.3 million) and My favourite villain 2 ($368.0).

This week it debuted in China ($11.8 million) and Italy ($6.1), both its latest territories, bringing its cumulative overseas to $483.6 million, and its global total to $833.6. Will it reach $900 million? It’s still a possibility.

Beast

In the US, the new Idris Elba debuted at $11.5 million, a far cry from Dragon Ball Super, despite having 3,781 theaters (vs 3,018 for the anime). Almost half of his audience were over 35 years old. In 38 overseas territories it barely added $2.8 million, for a global $14.3 million.

Other films in international markets

Xin Shen Bang : Yang Jian . The dazzling Chinese animation debuted on the same day as Minions in the Wall Country… and took the weekly top spot, taking in $19.9 million.

The dazzling Chinese animation debuted on the same day as Minions in the Wall Country… and took the weekly top spot, taking in $19.9 million. Thor: Love and Thunder . In the US it amounts to $332.1 million dollars after 7 weeks, and in international markets it exceeded the barrier of $400 million dollars. Until today it adds up to $737.1 million

In the US it amounts to $332.1 million dollars after 7 weeks, and in international markets it exceeded the barrier of $400 million dollars. Until today it adds up to $737.1 million Nope. In the US, it advanced to $113.7 million dollars after one month in theaters. This week it advanced to 58 overseas territories and there it accumulates $19.2 million dollars, for a global total of $133.0 million dollars.

In the US, it advanced to $113.7 million dollars after one month in theaters. This week it advanced to 58 overseas territories and there it accumulates $19.2 million dollars, for a global total of $133.0 million dollars. The orphan: The origin. Paramount gave it a modest debut in the US, in 498 theaters, where it added $1.67 million. For a month it has been released in 15 other countries (including Singapore, Russia and France), where it adds an extra half million.

Corollary: changes in the global top 10

Before completing a month on the billboard (today it adds 24 days) moon man will become one of the 10 highest-grossing films of 2022. As of Sunday the 21st, the sci-fi romantic comedy totaled $397.8 million in China alone, and it is estimated that by Thursday it will have surpassed Sonic 2: The Movie ($401.8 million global) and Uncharted: Off the Map ($401.7). In this way, China will have two films in the annual top 10: moon man (place 9) and The Battle at Lake Changjin 2 (place 7, with $602.8 million).