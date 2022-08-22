Maverick has overtaken Marvel and DC? The producer of the tape explains it to us

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of Top Gun: Maverick, explains why he thinks the sequel to Tom Cruise’s classic has outperformed superheroes at the box office

The producer of Top Gun: Maverick, Jerry Bruckheimerexplains why he thinks the sequel has overtaken Marvel and DC.

“That’s what it is all about; It’s about the thrill, it’s about bringing back Icemanit’s about seeing a real movie,” said Bruckheimer, who worked on the 1986 original Top Gun, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “You’re in the F-18 just like those actors. They were trained for three months to be able to get into an F-18… You can see the struggles of what they are doing, what they are going through. All that is real, that is not invented ».

“I think audiences have been seeing a lot of CGI, which is wonderful, I’m going to see the same movies, but it’s also nice to see the real deal and be part of a camaraderie of characters that are soaring in the sky and have to be so good as can be,” he continued.

“The audience loves Marvelhe loves things DC. They are beautifully made by really talented people. Sometimes you want to see something that’s real, and that’s what Top Gun gave us… These aviators are protecting our country right now, flying around the world, and you’re taking a ride with them. You’re seeing what they do, you’re seeing what their life is like, and the trials they have to go through. You’re actually experimenting with our actors.”

The surprising success of Top Gun: Maverick

Maverick has already surpassed the national earnings of Avengers: Infinity War from Marvel Studios, cementing the sequel’s place as the sixth-highest-earning film of all time at the domestic box office. At the moment, Maverick is known to have earned $683.3 million, surpassing the $678.8 million earned by Infinity War. Top Gun: Maverick earned $160.5 million in its first four days of release, becoming Cruise’s highest-grossing North American release.

Maverick became the highest-grossing film of 2022 in the United States by hitting the $400 million mark, surpassing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which grossed $398 million domestically.

Directed by Joseph Kosinskiwith a script of peter craig, justin marks Y Eric Warren SingerTop Gun: Maverick hits digital platforms on August 23, while the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD versions arrive on November 1.