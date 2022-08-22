Maverick explains why the movie destroyed Marvel at the box office I Cine PREMIERE

It is no secret to anyone that box office receipts for Top Gun: Maverick it’s crazy. So far, the film starring Tom Cruise accumulates more than $680 million dollars in the United States. It is already the sixth highest grossing in history in North American territory, above Avengers: Infinity War. Worldwide, it already exceeds $1.4 billion dollarsbeating very heavyweights like Avengers: Age of Ultron. How did all this happen? What factors led Tom Cruise to the top of the box office? One of the producers of the tape has the matter very clear.

During an interview for Entertainment Weeklythe success of Top Gun: Maverick came to light. Jerry Bruckheimer, one of the executives behind this smash hit, stated the following (via):

“That’s what it is all about; it’s about the thrill, it’s about bringing Iceman back, seeing a real movie. You’re in the F-18 just like all the actors. They were trained for three months so they could get on the F-18. You can see the complications of what they’re doing, what they’re going through. All of this is real, not invented.”

Basically, he claims that making an old-school film, with practical effects and few visual effects, was what drew people to theaters. And if we analyze the data, it seems that Bruckheimer is right. Top Gun: Maverick It was the most successful movie of the summer worldwide, well above the Marvel films that premiered during the same season (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Y Thor: Love and Thunder). He even surpassed world-known franchises like Jurassic World Y Minions.

“I think the audience has seen a lot of CGI, which is wonderful, I’m going to see those movies too. But it’s nice to see something real and be part of the camaraderie of the characters that end up in the heights. People love Marvel, they love DC. Those movies are beautifully made by very talented people. Sometimes you want to see something real, and that’s what top gun gave us,” added Bruckheimer.

After three months at the box office, Top Gun: Maverick it has remained in the top 10 of the American box office with minimal drops from week to week. If we add to the box office success the universal acclaim of critics and viewers, we could clearly be facing one of the most recognized films in the next awards season. Let’s think about tapes like Mad Max: Fury Road either Dune, which swept the technical categories and also achieved important nominations. There are even those who think that Tom Cruise could get an Oscar nomination as Best Actor.

Top Gun: Maverick It will arrive on digital platforms in the coming days. Will it become a new sales phenomenon? Do you think that another film in the remainder of the year can exceed its collection?