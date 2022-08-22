Maverick’, by Tom Cruise, becomes the most successful film of 2022
Tom Cruise has shown that he is one of the biggest actors in Hollywood because he has managed to break the box office with Top Gun: Maverick, managing to raise more than 1.383 million dollars to date, and week by week the number gets bigger, cinemacomics.com reported.
Now, just reached Avengers: Infinity War at the box office in the United States, since the 2018 installment of the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe obtained the figure of 678 million on American soil. A huge figure, but that falls short compared to 679 million for the sequel to the most skilled pilots in the world, becoming the best success of 2022 in the United States.
Obviously, in global terms Top Gun: Maverick will never reach Avengers: Infinity War since in total they raised two thousand 048 million dollars. In addition, Marvel is quite calm, since it will not reach its best film in the United States, which are Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) with 804 million dollars and Avengers: Endgame (2019) with 858 million. But it may exceed blackpanther that obtained in 2018 about 700 million dollars.
Highest-grossing movies in history worldwide and in the United States.
1.- Avatar (2009) 2 thousand 847 million dollars worldwide and 760 million dollars in the United States.
two.-Avengers: Endgame (2019) $2.797 billion globally – $858 million in the United States.
3.- Titanic (1997) 2 thousand 201 million dollars worldwide – 659 million dollars in the United States.
4.- Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015) 2 thousand 069 million dollars worldwide – 936 million dollars in the United States.
5.- Avengers: Infinity War (2018) $2.048 million globally – $678 million in the United States.
6.- Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) $1.901 million worldwide – $804 million in the United States.
7.- Jurassic World (2015) 1.671 million dollars worldwide – 653 million dollars in the United States.
8.- The Lion King (2019) $1.663 billion globally – $543 million in the United States.
9.- The Avengers (2012) $1.518 million worldwide – $623 million in the United States.
10.- Furious 7 (2015) $1.515 million globally–$353 million in the United States.
eleven.- Frozen II (2019) $1.45 billion globally–$477 million in the United States.
12.- Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) $1.402 million globally – $459 million in the United States.
13.- Top Gun: Maverick (2022) $1.383 million globally – $679 million in the United States.
Tom Cruise’s film is currently the 13th grosser worldwide, but it will be interesting to see if he can climb another position, as he is just $19 million short of catching up with Avengers: Age of Ultron. While if you only look at the ranking in the United States, Top Gun: Maverick is ranked number 6 at about 21 million Black Panther.