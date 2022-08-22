Maverick’, by Tom Cruise, becomes the most successful film of 2022

Tom Cruise has shown that he is one of the biggest actors in Hollywood because he has managed to break the box office with Top Gun: Maverick, managing to raise more than 1.383 million dollars to date, and week by week the number gets bigger, cinemacomics.com reported.

Now, just reached Avengers: Infinity War at the box office in the United States, since the 2018 installment of the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe obtained the figure of 678 million on American soil. A huge figure, but that falls short compared to 679 million for the sequel to the most skilled pilots in the world, becoming the best success of 2022 in the United States.

Obviously, in global terms Top Gun: Maverick will never reach Avengers: Infinity War since in total they raised two thousand 048 million dollars. In addition, Marvel is quite calm, since it will not reach its best film in the United States, which are Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) with 804 million dollars and Avengers: Endgame (2019) with 858 million. But it may exceed blackpanther that obtained in 2018 about 700 million dollars.

Highest-grossing movies in history worldwide and in the United States.

1.- Avatar (2009) 2 thousand 847 million dollars worldwide and 760 million dollars in the United States.

two.-Avengers: Endgame (2019) $2.797 billion globally – $858 million in the United States.