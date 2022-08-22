Marvel: reveal when Thor: Love and Thunder will officially arrive at Disney Plus | UCM | Disney+ | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Now it is available to all Disney Plus users, the streaming video platform. Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth film in the saga of the Asgardian god, is available on Disney Plus starting September 8.

Thor: Love and Thunder It takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, when Thor joins the Guardians of the Galaxy and delegates the administration of New Asgard to Valkyrie. In one of his adventures around the universe when he is alerted about Gorr, better known as the “Butcher of Gods”. Thor won’t be facing this threat alone, as Jane Foster joins the team as Mighty Thor.

The fourth installment of Thor was directed and written by Taika Waititi. The tape received mixed reviews. Although the style of Thor: Ragnarök, focused on humor and action, the audience did not approve of the development of the plot. The little appearance of Christian Bale as the antagonist caused the film to lose a great opportunity at the box office.

In Rotten Tomatoes, Thor: Love and Thunder ranks 26th out of 29 MCU movies with 68% approval, beating The Incredible Hulk (2008) with 67%, Thor: The Dark World (2013) with 66% and Eternals (2021) with 47%. The worrying thing for the future of the UCM is that the 25th position is occupied by another of the most recent Marvel productions: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) with 74%.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER | Non-screen characters

Thor: Love and Thunder It is the fourth film of the Asgardian god. This makes the community pay attention to the many details, stories and characters that deserve to be remembered. However, there is a problem: 120 minutes is not enough for so many stars.

