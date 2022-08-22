Marvel confirmed the premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” on Disney +

The actor, and protagonist of the film directed by Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, called to prepare the sofas for September.

Marvel confirmed what many fans expected: the release date on Disney + of the latest film of the God of Thunder where he will have to face his own conflicts after the losses left by Thanos and a new enemy.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor Odinson, called to prepare the couches for the premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” in Disney+ what will be next Thursday September 8.



Read Also > Who is Milly Alcock, the interpreter of Rhaenyra Targaryen in “House of the dragon”

From the hand of the Oscar-winning director, Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), Thor will have to face the events after Endgame where he lost his friends and his brother Loki, with whom he had fixed his relationship after Ragnarök.

In the trailer you can see how Thor decides to get in shape and lose the weight he had gained after Infinity War stating that his days as a superhero were over, however, he will have to face that Mjölnir returned from the hand of his ex-girlfriend and a new villain threatens the gods.