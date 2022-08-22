Mark Ruffalo He is not only the best version of the Hulk that has been seen on film so far, he is a complex, versatile and sensitive actor, who can dominate any character that is presented to him and turn any story into something extraordinary.

The actor has been nominated for 3 Oscars throughout his career, has worked with Marvel, DiCaprio, Fincher and ScorsesePlus, she’s one of those celebrities whose power and fame don’t go to their heads (or so it seems), and it’s about time we give her the credit she deserves.

Maybe it doesn’t have as many awards as others, but Mark Ruffalo He is one of the best actors of his generation, and what he does with his series and movies is nothing but pure magic.

We’ve already seen him as a journalist determined to uncover the truth, as a doctor facing an epidemic of blindness, and as Cousin Bruce in the TV series Marvel she hulk (alongside Tatiana Maslany), and we’re sure her list of hits is only going to get bigger and bigger as time goes on. For now, we already have many good movies of the actor to binge.

Mark Ruffalo and his best movies (that you can’t miss)

spot light

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

This journalism film, with Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdamsis based on an incredible true story. spot light tells the story of reporters from the bostonglobewho uncovered hundreds of cases of sexual abuse of children by the Catholic Church, and prepared the series of articles that exposed the scandal and forced the Church to take action.

Zodiac