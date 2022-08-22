Manchester United-Liverpool, Ronaldo refuses Carragher’s handshake

The Portuguese striker, however, found a way to become the protagonist in the pre-match when, during the warm-up, CR7 reached the position of the technical commentators of SkySports, which included some legends of the two teams such as Jamie Carragher former Liverpool captain, Roy Keane Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand symbols at different times of Manchester United in the golden years of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Cristiano Ronaldo “dribbles” Jamie Carragher

Well, Cristiano Ronaldo was the author of a real “dribbling”, even double, worthy of the best years of his career, precisely against Carragher, conversing with Neville, who was also the recipient of a hug from Cristiano. Ronaldo also avoided Carragher’s handshake, unleashing thehilarity Neville, Keane and Rio Ferdinand, who couldn’t help but notice it. It is easy to imagine that the reason for Ronaldo’s behavior is to be connected to the strong criticisms received by Carragher since his return to the Premier League and also in recent days: “No club wants Ronaldo and maybe not even Manchester”The poisonous sentence of the former defender of the Reds.