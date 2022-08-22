Man. United, the former Foster guarantees: “Cristiano Ronaldo does not create problems in the locker room”

Tonight, for the third day of the Premier League which could hold great surprises, they will compete Manchester United And Liverpool . We will see if the Red Devils will be able to find the first points of the season after two defeats in a row and above all if there will be news on the “case” Cristiano Ronaldo . The Portuguese is always on everyone’s lips when it comes to the transfer market and also for those who, because of his attitude, would be damaging the team environment.

The former teammate and player of United does not seem to be of this opinion Ben Foster that a talkSPORThe assured how CR7 has never been and never will be a problem within the team group: “Everyone knows that Ronaldo is a super professional and he did everything well. I guarantee you that now he is the same. When Cristiano arrived at Manchester United, it was completely different at Paul Scholes for example. Paul came and went. He shook your hand and that was enough. He didn’t try to talk to people. He played football and came home: this was the beauty of Scholes. CR7 is different. He always talked about it. with people. He always tried to connect with players, he knew how to laugh and all. But he was never a destructive force in the locker room. Never. I can guarantee that Ronaldo will not cause any problems or controversies and will not make any noise in the locker room “.