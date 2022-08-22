Lydia Bosch with her face disfigured by a skater’s blow: explicit photo

Lydia Bosch He lives a second youth now that TV has once again offered him to appear in a large-format contest, on Friday night and for the whole family. From his One two Three a Your face is familiar to me. A nod from Gestmusic to the veteran program of Chicho Ibáñez Serrador, signing the most charismatic stewardess, the one who did the numbers, for 25 pesetas names of. Now with 58 years It returns not only to the memory but in the pupil of the viewers. But she is no longer that young girl. The year 2008 she said “Botox wouldn’t suit me because I’m so expressive.” Damn newspaper library. The photo library does not favor it either. It looks like a clinic ad: before and after.

Telecinco made her succeed in two highly successful series: Personal motives and his most stunning success with Paolo Vasile: Family doctor. Now Bosch goes for another type of doctor, the plastic surgeon. He is part of a generation of TV faces who have grown up on TV and struggled with growing old on TV. The spectators have already got used to it but now he may have to go back to the plastic surgeon to heal the wounds that a blow brutal His face has been disfigured. This is the result of an accident on the street: a skateboard hit him in the face.





She cheers herself up with a “I love Lydia” and hangs a hastag to explain what has happened to him: “#Signs Appearing From A Kick From A Flying Skateboard In Free Fall” and adds “#IM so lucky“. Authentic bad luck that a skater did a pirouette in the air so beast that the scooter walk away and hit a pedestrian in the face: the great Lydia Bosch. She poor thing.

His last performance was in a short film alongside Dani Rovira in favor of an NGO. Wonderful Bosch, she maintains the attractiveness of the girl who left The Prat of Llobregat where he lived to start a career in show business in Madrid. She, among all the hostesses of the contest, has been the best known of her with Victoria Abril, but the surgery has made her gesture less natural.

Botox or the scalpel. A handicap for an actress, the obsession to look younger. Nicole Kidman keeps getting called. Bosch too. He makes himself look. Now to wait for the skateboarder slam does not last and that it recovers all its light. Bosch likes it.

The children of Lydia Bosch

Lydia Boscha’s two children are now 19 years old. Adults, handsome and happy. The twins have an older sister, Andrea Molina, the daughter she had by the actor’s side Mike Molinabut the remembered stewardess of the One two Three and Alice from Family doctor He has two more children, the twins Anne and Johnfruit of his relationship with the architect Alberto Martín.

Bosch, who is also tiktokerwas recorded with Andrea and Ana: “Yesterday was the happiest day of the entire lockdown so far, because I was finally able to meet up with my three sons and to celebrate it, the girls decided to do our first #tiktock together“

According to the magazine ‘Hola’!, the two brothers, who have studied at the same British school as the children of Carbonero and Casillas, take advantage of their free time to do playbacks and dance with their friends. And they are also a essential support for his mother, who announced that she was suffering from skin cancer and has now received another blow to the face. May she bring you good luck.