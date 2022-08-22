Luxury emerges reinforced from the pandemic and breaks margin records in 2021

Luxury shines brighter after the pandemic hit. The sector, which was penalized less than others after the outbreak of Covid-19 and was able to capitalize on the so-called champagne effect after reopening, closed the 2021 financial year with its highest profitability in recent years.

Of the three titans in the sector, the one that registered the largest return was Keringwith a gross margin of 74.06% of total sales, its highest margin since 2018. LVMH, the world’s largest luxury conglomerate by business volume, closed the year with a gross margin of 68.3%, beating a historical record, and Richemont, for its part, registered a margin of 62.7%, the highest since 2017.

The average gross margin of the three companies stood, at the end of 2021, at 68.35%, compared to 65.63% a year earlier. In the 2019 financial year, just before the outbreak of the pandemic, the average margin of the three companies stood at 66.93%, 0.76 percentage points below 2018.

Last year, the three international giants of the luxury industry registered joint sales of 101,041.2 million euros, which represented a growth of 43% compared to the previous year and 21% more than in 2019.

Richemont was the company that registered the highest growth (partly due to the calendar effect), with an increase in sales of 45.9% compared to the year of the pandemic and 34.7% compared to 2019, followed by LVMH, which registered a year-on-year increase in revenue of 43.8% and 19.6% compared to 2019.

Kering, for its part, grew by 34.7% in 2021 and registered an increase in its turnover of 11% compared to the pre-pandemic year. Of the three conglomerates, Richemont is the only one whose fiscal year does not follow the calendar year and ends on March 31.

Together, the three giants more than doubled their net profit compared to 2020, adding a figure of 17,952.7 million euros. In 2020, the joint net result stood at 8,394.4 million euros and, in 2019, at 11,021.6 million euros.

The group that performed best was LVMH, with an increase of 156% in its net profit, up to 12,698 million euros, which was another historical record for the company. In second place was Richemont, which registered an increase of 61.3% in its black numbers to 2,079 million euros. Kering was in third place, with a year-on-year increase of 47.7%, to 3,175.7 million.