Luigi Strangis will be the voice of the protagonist Lyle

The talent of Mr. Crocodile is the new Sony movie expected for the fall season in which we will also be able to hear the voice of Luigi Strangis. The young winner of the latest edition of Amici will in fact lend his voice to the sweet and singing crocodile Lyle, in the original voiced by Shawn Mendes.

The talent of Mr. Crocodile, the trailer of the film with the voice of Luigi Strangis

Mr. Crocodile’s talent of what he talks about and when he comes out

When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) move to New York, young son Josh struggles to adjust to his new school and new friends. Everything changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar, great music and who lives in the attic of his new home.

The two quickly become friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primms must team up with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to prove to the world that one can find a family even in the most unexpected situations and that there is nothing wrong with a great singing crocodile with an even greater personality.

The talent of Mr. Crocodile it will be released in cinemas from 27 October.

Luigi Strangis and dubbing

Veteran of the victory oflatest edition of Amici, the young singer and multi-instrumentalist Luigi Strangis approaches the world of dubbing for the first time by lending his voice to an animated character for the first time.

Currently busy with his first tour, Luigi has a number of important songs to his credit including I live and the single Gold certificate Keep me tonightboth featured on his debut album Strangis.

Luigi has been playing guitar since he was 6 years old. Over time, piano, drums, percussion and double bass have also been added

About the movie

Directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, written by Will Davies, Mr. Crocodile’s Talent stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman. The film features original songs performed by Shawn Mendes and written by the writers of The Greatest ShowmanBenj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The talent of Mr. Crocodile is based on a script written by Will Davies based on the famous best-selling illustrated book by Bernard Waber: Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile of 1965.

You might also be interested in:

The talent of Mr. Crocodile: trailer, cast and previews on the film

Luigi Strangis: the official video of Keep me tonight