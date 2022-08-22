Love and Thunder already has a release date on Disney +

MADRID, 22 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

After passing through movie theaters, where it has raised more than $737 million, Thor: Love and Thunder It already has a streaming premiere date. On the occasion of the celebration of Disney+ Day on September 8the platform will premiere on the same date the latest adventure of the God of Thunder.

Marvel fans will also be able to enjoy this day of The Making of Thor: Love and Thundera documentary that reveals, from the hand of its main protagonists, the behind-the-scenes secrets of the fourth solo installment of the Nordic superhero. The special collects from in-depth interviews with Taika WaititiChris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompsoneven unpublished images of the set.

Considering that current Disney policy grants exhibitors between 45 and 60 days to project your Marvel Studios tapes before they reach Disney+it was to be expected that Thor: Love and Thunder will land on the streaming service at the end of August. However, the platform has saved this premiere for the September 8thcoinciding with Disney+ Dayas already happened with Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings at last year’s celebration.





“The God of thunder (Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s faced so far: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with the threat, Thor requests the help of the Valkyrie King. (Thomson), Korg (Waititi) and its ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.”

In addition to directing Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi signs the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Along with Hemsworth, Thompson, Portman and Bale, they complete the cast. Jamie Alexander, Russell Crowe, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper.