At the Met Gala 2022, Kim Kardashian wore a vintage dress, which belonged to Marilyn Monroe. To wear that one-of-a-kind piece, the star went on a drastic diet. Many people have criticized the extreme choice of the well-known businesswoman and also Lili Reinhart decided to talk about the subject.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, the actress of Riverdale spoke about how important it was for her to speak out about the decision to Kim Kardashian to use a dangerous diet in order to wear a dress: “I don’t like to stand by, I don’t like to keep my mouth shut. I know people on Twitter hate me. There are articles and they all say, ‘God, does this girl ever shut up and stop? complain?’ No, actually I don’t know, because I have a lot to say and no one else seems to do it ”.

Lili Reinhart does not regret criticizing the Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. Here are the words of the actress

Lili Reinhart wrote on Instagram: ”Using wrong words, openly admitting to starving for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women admire you and listen to your every word. Ignorance is unearthly and disgusting. Please stop supporting these stupid and malicious celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies. Generally I’m not an angry person, but I swear to God, the toxicity of this sector really hits me sometimes and I have to do my little rants on Instagram to vent my anger ”.