Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves together in new Martin Scorsese series

Mexico.- A great entertainment will be to see the actors together Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves and even more so because they will have the filmmaker Martin Scorsese to make the new series “The Devil in the White City”.

If both Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves have already moved and surprised us in the cinema with films like “Titanic”, “Romeo + Juliet”, “Inception”, “The Revenant” either “Devil’s Advocate”, “Matrix”, “Sweet November”, “Constantine” and “John Wick”, among many others; now they promise to do it from the comfort of home too.

