Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves together in new Martin Scorsese series

Mexico.- A great entertainment will be to see the actors together Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves and even more so because they will have the filmmaker Martin Scorsese to make the new series “The Devil in the White City”.

If both Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves have already moved and surprised us in the cinema with films like “Titanic”, “Romeo + Juliet”, “Inception”, “The Revenant” either “Devil’s Advocate”, “Matrix”, “Sweet November”, “Constantine” and “John Wick”, among many others; now they promise to do it from the comfort of home too.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47-year-old American actor./ Photo: Special

Keanu Reeves, 57-year-old Canadian actor./ Photo: Special

The next series that will become a favorite among viewers, consumers of the streaming content of Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Videoto mention the most popular, will be based on the novel “The Devil in the White City” written by the American journalist Erick Larson and published in 2003.

The plot of this book, inspired by real events, tells the story of Daniel Burnhamthe architect of the famous 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H. H. Holmeswho lured his victims to his hotel, which had secret passageways and various traps inside.

The book “The Devil in the White City” by Erick Larson./ Photo: Special

A decade ago, Leonardo DiCaprio himself acquired the rights to bring that story to the big screen, but now his dream can be seen in a series that will be directed by Martin Scorsese, with whom DiCaprio has made an excellent partnership in the movies: “Gangs of New York”, “The Aviator”, “Shutter Island” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”.

Film director Martin Scorsese./ Photo: Special

Among the details that have been revealed about “The Devil in the White City”, is that it will be a limited series of only one season and that it will be on the platform of Hulu where it will have its premiere, which does not yet have an exact date.

However, it should be noted that the recent news about this project does not contemplate DiCaprio in front of the screen, but rather that he will act as producer and instead Keanu Reeves will be the protagonist.

Keanu Reeves hopes he can be Batman

In addition to the premiere of “The Devil in the White City” with Keanu Reeves as the star, the actor hopes that his great dream will come true: to play Batman in a live action movie.

The 57-year-old actor declared that he would like to be Batman, but an adult Batman, as part of the promotion he did for the animated film. “DC League of Super Pets” that this 2022 premiered in theaters.

And it is that in this children’s story, Keanu lent his voice to the character of The Dark Knightwho is a dog led by Krypto, the dog of Superman.

Keanu Reeves lent his voice to the character of Batman in the movie “DC League of Super Pets”./ Photo: Special

In an interview with the Extra medium, Keanu expressed his desire to become Batman after the saga starring the actor Robert Pattinson.

“Robert Pattinson has Batman right now, and he’s doing amazing. Maybe in the future. Maybe when they need a bigger Batman,” Keanu said a few months ago.