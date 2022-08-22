La Nación / Marc Anthony conditioned JLo to live with Ben Affleck

The most mediatic couple in Hollywood today is made up of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who after 17 years of separation reunited their lives by marrying last July in Las Vegas, and a month later they celebrated with family and faces. acquaintances.

In this context, it should be remembered that the couple decided to live together and it was JLo who moved to Affleck’s house. For this purpose, her ex-partner, Marc Anthony, put a condition to the artist on how she should treat her children and the actor’s children, but in “affectionate display” for her new relationship .

“Affleck should not only make JLo happy, but also her children”, was the condition and explicit request of the Puerto Rican towards López, in addition to her considering the opinion of the children Emme and Max, if they agree to live together with her new husband . So far, the couple has formed a very large family. As it was possible to capture on several occasions, the children of Jennifer Lopez and those of Ben Affleck live in a very healthy way, and live together happily.

In total, the joint children by JLo-Anthony and Affleck-Jennifer Garner are: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, as well as the twins Max and Emme, who enjoyed the couple’s recent honeymoon in Paris, France.

This Saturday the couple renewed their pact but accompanied by many guests, all their children and relatives. The wedding took place in Savannah, Georgia, on the 35-acre farm that the actor owns in the area, on Hampton Island. She wore a mermaid cut dress by Ralph Lauren, according to People magazine, with a long train. Her dress was plain, bareback, short-sleeved, and ruffled. Affleck wore a suit with a white jacket and black pants, as well as a bow tie.