Kylie Jenner faces a ‘hater’ who criticized her lips: “It’s the filter, get out”

The model Kylie Jenner has received a lot of criticism in recent years about her aesthetic touch-ups, although she usually admits when she has done them. That is why she allows herself the luxury of being able to answer the haters that charge against your physique.

A few hours ago, Jenner shared a video on TikTok in which she appears with Stassie Karanikolaou, her best friend. They both look like outfits very similar, but what has really caught the attention are his lips. And for them he has had to face a user.

“lips please”wrote the hater along with emoticons of faces, sweats and skulls. The model did not hesitate to answer him to make it clear that he cares little what they say.

“It’s the filter, get out”Jenner replied, which was widely applauded by his followers, although others supported the hater with comments to the same effect: “‘It’s the filter, get the fuck out’ like they don’t look exactly the same without it too.”

It is not the only controversy with her critics that Kylie Jenner has recently had. Earlier this month, The businesswoman charged against makeup artist Kevin James Bennetwho had previously claimed that she didn’t wear the right outfits in the Kylie Cosmetics lab.





“I would never bypass health protocols and neither would any other celebrity or beauty brand owner. That is completely unacceptable, I agree. No one is putting customers at risk! Shame on Kevin for spreading false information!” the model replied.