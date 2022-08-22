Kylie Jenner and the rare Hermès bag: how much is it worth

It seems that Kylie Jenner has celebrated her 25th birthday in a big way. The influencer, Kim Kardashian’s sister, received a very rare Hermès bag as a gift: but how much does it cost?

There Kardashian family it is constantly in the spotlight, even more so when the beautiful ones daughters from Kris Jenner they have their birthday. The last birthday party went to Kyliewhich has recently been overwhelmed by a hard one controversy and accused of fraud for her cosmetics line. She has been famous since the days of Keeping up with the Kardashiansthe sister of Kendall Jenner he turned 25 and, for the occasion, he received a gift Hermès bag rare whose value is mind-boggling.

The Kardashian / Jenner sisters they are now used to living in glitz and do not hesitate to flaunt their glamorous properties, as happened on the occasion of his 25th birthday. The entrepreneur shared with Instagram followers the moment she got her hands on one very rare bag of the brand loved by the stars. But how much is it?

Kylie Jenner and the rare Hermès bag: how much it costs

That Hermès bags are among the most popular in celebrities’ wardrobes is a fact that has been established for years. Just think of the Birkinwhich has become one of the most famous bags of history and always made by the luxury brand, still on the market. And what about the luxury auctions, where some rare Hermès models often appear among the goods on offer. The one that ended up in Kylie Jenner’s hands is a bag all the same rarereceived on the occasion of his birthday. The influencer organized a weekend of celebrations in the company of friends and relatives. But the bag is a token of love from her mother Kris Jennerwithout which the Kardashian family probably would not have achieved that boundless success today.

And Kylie Jenner, for her 25 years, added one new collection to her wardrobe. The one given to her by mother Kris is one Birkin by Hermés leather color, which bag experts have already branded as rare, if not very rare. How Mama Kris got into her clutches is not known. But the influencer could not keep that moment to himself, sharing it on social media in a video on TikTok.

He documented the evening spent on a yacht where he showed his Multicolor Birkin of the collection Colormatic, Spring / Summer 2022, also available as Kelly. In the video, the birthday girl declares that they have been made only three bags of that model. According to Page Six the cost is around 100 thousand dollarsbut PurpeBop claims that retail is about 15 thousand dollars.