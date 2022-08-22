Kourtney Kardashian’s ex suffers spectacular traffic accident

Scott Disick He suffered a spectacular traffic accident in California while driving his Lamborghini in the vicinity of the residential area of ​​Calabasas. The luxurious car of the ex kourtney kardashian It ended up completely overturned in the street.

Fortunately, the model was practically unharmed in the incident and only had a minor head injury and blows, for which he refused to receive medical attention from the paramedics who immediately arrived at the scene, reported TMZ.

Apparently the also businessman lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a stone mailbox of a house located in the 25300 block of Prado De La Felicidad in Calabasas on Sunday. Disick was the only person in the car at the time.

A statement from the Sheriff’s Department said the primary cause of the crash was speed alone and that alcohol was not a factor. “Mister. Disick sustained minor injuries that were not life-threatening and refused medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed per his request,” the statement said.

Photos from the scene show Disick’s Lamborghini Urus SUV, who has been in and out of rehab and admitted to having a drinking problem on “Keep Up The Kardashian,” on its side after the accident.

