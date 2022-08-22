Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick flipped his Lamborghini for speeding in California

the controversial Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disickwho became known on the reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ had an accident near Calabasas while driving his Lamborghini at excessive speedAccording to local police reports. The mishap occurred on Sunday and the model and businessman did not result in major injuries.

Scott Disickthe father of the children of kourtney kardashianwas helped by local authorities The Oaks, California after flipped his Lamborghini for speeding. At the time of the accident, he refused to receive medical help and to be transferred to a hospital in the area because he did not present major injuries. Apparently he just had a small bump on the head.

Scott Disick was traveling alone in the luxury car. As he explained, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a stone mailbox caused serious damage to your Lamborghini. Fortunately, it was nothing more than a great scare for Kourtney Kardashian’s ex.

Scott Disick had a relationship of almost twelve years with the older sister of kim kardashian in which they broke up and reconciled several times. The former couple have three children together: Penelope, Mason and Reig.

For a long time, Scott Disick she got along very well with her ex “Koko”, but this came to an end once Kourtney began her intense relationship with who is currently her husband, the drummer of blink 182, Travis Barker. The father of her children at some point sent another ex of hers a message speaking ill of Kourtney and this person exposed it. Since then the relationship broke down and they have not been seen together anymore.

For its part, Kourtney and Travis They got married in May of this year in Italy in a very gothic wedding, but in the best rock-punk style of the couple. They are always seen inseparable and very much in love. Without a doubt a strong blow to the heart of Scott Disickof whom it has always been said that he has remained in love with the socialite.

