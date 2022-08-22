Kourtney Kardashian proves she hasn’t aged at all

Kourtney Kardashian has once again turned to Instagram to show a lot of selfies without makeup. However, this time she is letting her hair down (literally) as she dives into the water. with his son, Reign. As we told you, it is not the first time that we see Kourt wearing a ‘look’ without makeup and, in fact, we have seen her in the pool without a drop of makeup or enjoying herself with her daughter Penelope. With this collection of photos we can firmly confirm that He hasn’t aged a single day. Maybe it’s all down to her no-makeup glow routine, though, spoiler alert: avocados are involved.

Here are the selfies of Kourtney and her son living their best lives:

Side note: can we also take a moment to acknowledge her neon yellow bikini that her sister Khloé already wore? Summer is not over yet, friends. But I am going astray: to prove our point that Kourtney defies the laws of aginglet’s look at the memory from around 1994 that he shared not long ago on Instagram:

And here’s another snapshot he posted from around 1997:

Yes, it is confirmed. Hollywood is really an underground circle of vampires. Or maybe it’s the fact that the rich and famous have access to the best skin care products and treatments? It’s just a thought. However, I am tempted to try Kourtney’s avocado trick. If they work for the ‘celebrity’, I’ll add them to my breakfast. Avocado on toast, anyone?