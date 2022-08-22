Kim Kardashian’s thief blames the star for the robbery he suffered in a Paris hotel in 2016

One of the intellectual authors of the robbery suffered by the international ‘celebrity’ Kim Kardashian in a Paris hotel in 2016 has blamed his famous victim of the crime. In statements made by Yunis Abbas, to VICENews has justified his theft by saying that Kim Kardashian “should be a little less flashy”.

Yunis Abbas has been in prison for almost two years for the robbery he planned against Kim Kardashian in a Paris hotel in 2016. Thieves entered Kim Kardashian’s room posing as policemen and tied up and put her in the bathtub of her hotel room to the American star. The thieves made off with $10 million.

Kim Kardashian’s jewelry was stolen on October 3, 2016 AFP

Six years later, one of the authors of this robbery, Yunis Abbas, has granted an interview to VICENews in which he is proud of having carried out the robbery. “Since she was throwing the money away, I was there to pick it up, and that was it. Guilty? No, I don’t care,” Abbas said in the interview.





“They should be a little less flashy to people who can’t afford it,” Abbas has argued of celebrity personalities. In addition, he added that celebrities like the Kardashians bragging about their wealth on the internet can be “provocative for some people.”

Kim Kardashian wore the jewelry designed by her husband in Paris, days before the robbery she suffered at her hotel GTRES

The group of thieves who robbed Kim Kardashian was largely made up of men in their 60s. Social media even dubbed them “the gangster grandparents.” This gang managed to steal 10 million euros worth of jewelry from the international star, including the 4 million euro, 20-carat engagement ring that Kany West gave to Kim Kardashian.





The interviewee, over 60 years old, was one of 12 arrested for the robbery of Paris Fashion Week in 2016. He was released from prison after 22 months for health reasons apparently related to his heart.

This was the robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris

In the interview of VICENews, Yunis Abbas says that they used the internet to locate Kardashian and rob her after seeing her on social media displaying her jewelry. He stayed on the ground floor of the hotel to stand guard while her bandmates entered the star’s room and tied her up to steal her jewelry.

According to Abbas, Kim Kardashian’s secretary asked for help, but called 911, the emergency number in the United States, which is different from Europe. This call scared them at first and caused them to waste a lot of time. But when they left the hotel there were a bunch of police outside who didn’t know anything about what was going on.

Yunis Abbas in Video Interview VICE News Vice

For her part, Kim Kardashian has spoken on several occasions about the traumatic incident she suffered. The ‘celebrity’ has assured that this robbery created fear and constant anxiety. In this sense. Yunis Abbas acknowledged in the interview that she “doesn’t come out of a robbery like this unscathed” and that “of course she must have been traumatized.” Six years after the robbery, Yunis Abbas has written her memoir under the title I kidnapped Kim Kardashian.