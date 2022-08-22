Kim Kardashian the thief who robbed her in Paris says: “Guilty? No, I’m not interested”

In the now distant 2016, Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris, where she was on the occasion of Fashion Week, by some gunmen who threatened, tied up and locked her in the bathroom. Subsequently, at the end of an investigation lasting five long years, the judges in charge decided that the twelve people involved in the robbery should be tried for “armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping and kidnapping” of person and “criminal association”.

To date, however, in an interview with “Vice News”, Yunis Abbas, one of the men involved in the operation organized against the entrepreneur – who was stolen about 10 million dollars -, has decided to speak and confess that you feel no remorse for what happened. “Since he threw the money away, I was there to collect it, and that’s it. [Mi sento] guilty? No, I don’t care “said Abbas, who in the course of the interview also talks about the spasmodic desire of celebs to post what they own, stating:” They should be a little less striking towards people who can’t afford it. For some people it is provocative ».

“I went on the Internet and it’s true, I saw her jewelry, I saw her ring, I saw that she was showing them everywhere and we knew this information through social media,” explained Abbas, who says that, at the time, he knew more Kanye than Kim but «I saw him throwing his diamond in the pool in that episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. I thought, “She has a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all “” as if she wanted to justify the fact that Kim’s neglect of what she possessed turned out to be a sort of “authorization” or “justification” to take possession of what she “threw Street”.

