Kim Kardashian invests $ 6.3 million in the new home

Kim Kardashian, one of the most powerful women in the world, spares no expense when it comes to real estate. Enchanted by the home adjacent to his pharaonic villa in San Fernando Vallery, the influencer spends 6.3 million dollars to get it.

Kim Kardashian has decided to remain permanently in the San Fernando Valley, keeping the majestic mansion to himself after his divorce from Kanye West, so as not to further disrupt the children’s routine after this delicate event. The property is beautiful, equipped with every comfort, in the exclusive community of Hidden Hills, one of the richest in Los Angeles, it has everything you could ever want but for Kim it doesn’t seem to be enough.

When he learned that the home adjacent to his immense mansion, also designed by Axel Vervoodt, would be put up for sale, Kardashian immediately made an offer that could not be refused. This is the scoop reported by Dirt, who talks about the new extravagant real estate investment of the influencer and entrepreneur.

Axel Vervoodt designed the home then purchased and totally refurbished by Kim Kardashian. Although the influencer has a passion for the artist, in fact, the seventies style does not fit the love for the modern and for the minimal and chic lines that Kim preferred to adopt in her home, with major renovations for the villa of Los Angeles.

A few meters from the end of his property, there is another property also designed by Vervoodt, recently put up for sale, which immediately caught the attention of Kim. With four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 390 square meters of surface, the property ended up in the crosshairs of Kim who bought it for 6.3 million dollarthe. Built in 1975, however, the house is quite vintage and it seems logical to believe that the influencer will want to make quite a few changes with an invasive renovation.