Kim Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone flout water restrictions at their California mansions

In California, hard hit by the drought celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone received warnings from authorities for repeatedly flouting water restrictions at their residences, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

Strict water use limits are in place in swaths of Southern California, including the affluent neighborhoods of Calabasas and Hidden Hills, as the western United States endures its 23rd straight year of drought, made worse by human-caused climate change.

Despite this, more than 2,000 residents of these two exclusive neighborhoods north of Los Angelesknown for their large green gardens and giant pools, continue to push the boundaries, often in staggering numbers.

Reality TV stars Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were among repeat offenders in June, the newspaper reported, based on information obtained through a Public Records Act request.

A Hidden Hills home and adjoining lot owned by a trust tied to kim kardashian exceeded their water allocation by a combined 1.05 million liters for the month, while sister Kourtney’s property in nearby Calabasas exceeded 379,000 liters

On the other hand, the property of the protagonist of “Rocky” in Hidden Hillsvalued at 18 million dollars, exceeded the limits of water consumption in June by almost 900,000 liters, or 533%, after being the previous month about 740,000 liters above what is allowed, the newspaper said.

Repeat offenders are first fined hundreds of dollars, but can end up seeing their supplies reduced to a trickle.

Officials in the Las Virgenes water district, which encompasses Calabasas and Hidden Hills, have already installed metal flow-restricting devices on shutoff valves at about 20 properties, the LA Times reported.

A representative for the Kardashians did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Stallone’s attorney told the Times the situation could be “skewed” for a property that has some 500 trees, saying his client had “proactively” installed a drip irrigation system and left some plants to die.

Among the celebrities mentioned in the newspaper’s investigation were also the comedian Kevin Hart and former NBA basketball star Dwyane Wade.

A city of many palm trees, Los Angeles is also known for its lush, green gardens, often maintained with automatic sprinklers.

But residents are increasingly replacing their thirsty lawns with plants native to this desert region, and Las Virgenes spokesman Mike McNutt said he was confident in the example that celebrities can set.

“We need them to step up,” he said.