Kim Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone are some of the celebrities who break the rules due to the drought in the US

A Hidden Hills home and an adjacent lot owned by a trust linked to Kim Kardashian exceeded their water allowance by a combined 1.05 million liters for the month

In drought-hit California, celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone received warnings from authorities for repeatedly flouting water restrictions at their residences, reported on Monday Los Angeles Times.

Strict water usage limits apply in swathes of Southern California, including the affluent neighborhoods of Calabasas and Hidden Hills, when The western United States is enduring its 23rd consecutive year of drought, made worse by climate change caused by human activity.

Despite this, More than 2,000 residents of these two exclusive neighborhoods north of Los Angeles, known for their large green gardens and giant pools, continue to push the limitsoften in staggering amounts.

reality TV stars Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were among repeat offenders in June, the newspaper reported, based on information obtained through a Public Records Act request.

A Hidden Hills home and adjoining lot owned by a trust tied to Kim Kardashian exceeded her water allowance by a combined 1.05 million liters for the month, while her sister Kourtney’s property in nearby Calabasas exceeded 379,000 liters.

On the other hand, the property of the protagonist Rocky in Hidden Hills, valued at $18 million, exceeded water consumption limits in June by almost 900,000 litersor 533%, after being the previous month about 740,000 liters above what is allowed, the newspaper said.

The property of the protagonist of Rocky in Hidden Hills, valued at 18 million dollars, exceeded the limits of water consumption in June in almost 900,000 liters (The Grosby Group)

Repeat offenders receive first fines for hundreds of dollars, but they can end up seeing their supplies reduced to a trickle.

The authorities of the Las Vírgenes water district, which includes Calabasas and Hidden Hills, have already installed metallic flow restriction devices in shut-off valves of about 20 propertiesreported the L.A. Times.

A representative for the Kardashians did not immediately respond to the agency’s request for comment. AFP.

Stallone’s attorney told the Times that the situation could be “misrepresented” for a property that has about 500 treessaying his client had “proactively” installed a drip irrigation system and let some plants die.

Among the celebrities mentioned in the newspaper’s investigation were also the comedian kevin hart and former NBA basketball star Dwyane Wade.

A city of many palm trees, Los Angeles is also known for its lush, green gardens, often maintained with automatic sprinklers.

But residents are increasingly replacing their thirsty lawns with plants native to this desert region.and Las Virgenes spokesman Mike McNutt said he was confident in the example that celebrities can set.

“We need them to step up,” he said.

(With information from AFP)

Keep reading:

California plans to increase water supply in the face of increasing drought

How is the mega drought that threatens California?

What will the megastorm that threatens California be like, according to science

The worst drought in 500 years is wreaking havoc in almost half of Europe

More than half of diseases would be aggravated by climate change, according to a study