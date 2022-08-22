Khloé Kardashian is already wearing the ‘blunt lob’, the most elegant haircut of the fall

Photo credit: Getty Images

Summer and its long days of sun, beach and pool often cause hair damage, so it is important to know how to clean your hair when you return from the beach. One of the options to take into account -although not the only one- is to cut to the chase. September marks the beginning of the year for many and start it with a new cut is a symbol to do it with force enough to chase all the targets that are drawn on the horizon.

If, after assessing it, you have decided that this return to routine is the right time to change look and reduce the length of your hair, Khloé Kardashian has gone ahead and has already appeared on their social networks with the hair look that has many options to become one of the most desired of the fall.

The celebrities has bet on the blunt loba cut on the shoulders that this time has the ends cut straight and sticking to its most classic version. This is a very interesting option when it comes to leaving behind a long hair, punished, above all, from the middle to the ends, but we do not want to go into the bobs shorter. It is not the first time that Khloé Kardashian wears this cut, in fact it has become one of her hallmarks, wearing it on occasions when she knew she was going to become the focus of attention. If we look back, we will remember that in this year’s Met Gala opted for the blunt lob and at her iconic themed birthday party too wore this long bob. Her predilection for this cut is such that she has also spread the fever to her sisters and Kim and Kourtney have also worn shorter hair lately.

And the well-known sisters are not the only ones who have said yes to the versatile haircut: Selena Gomez, Penélope Cruz or Emma Stones are some of the names that have also worn this haircut at some point. hair look. On this occasion Khloé bets on wearing it in the blondest version of her and puts the note of trend marking the side parting and creating a mini toupee in the frontal area, right in the partition where more hair is accommodated. Also noteworthy is the detail of the tips that are the result of a dry cut that has barely been retouched, to create a slightly aggressive effect.

Another advantage that could make you decide on the long bob is the ease of combing it. You just have to wash and dry them as usual and if you like it more polished you can give the ends a light touch of iron. Also, its length allows it to be worn loose, but also collected in a simple ponytail, without the need to use hairpins aids to collect the lower layers as in the case of the Bob. However, if you think that this option is not for you, here we leave you another 30 rejuvenating haircuts for women.