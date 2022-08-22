Kendall Jenner’s asymmetrical dress is a tribute to minimalism (and accessories even more)

Kendal Jenner and Rick Owens’ asymmetrical dress, a tribute to minimalism.

With her outfits tinged with understated luxury, Kendall Jenner is a master of minimalist style. The 26-year-old model seems to constantly embrace the motto “less is more”, which in her case can be declined from time to time in the super luxury total look of The Row on the occasion of an informal day, or in Gucci evening dresses. by Tom Ford for parties and events.

Even her latest look, linear and sexy at the same time, is a tribute to the minimalist style. At an event in Malibu to promote her tequila brand, 818, Kendall wore a cream-colored Rick Owens one-shoulder asymmetrical dress with deep slits, black leather strappy sandals and a Half Moon bag from The Row.

On the other hand, on the occasion of the social event, Kendall’s sisters opted for a decidedly more showy evening wear. Kim and Khloe Kardashian wore Balenciaga bodysuits highlighted by accessories: a sparkling Balenciaga mini bag + go-go boots for Kim, and gold stilettos and pistachio-colored mini Kelly Hermès for Khloe, while Kylie Jenner sported a denim dress Y / Project, directly from the spring summer 2023 catwalk.

Kim Kardashian. Rachpoot / Bauer-Griffin Khloe Kardashian. Rachpoot / Bauer-Griffin

Kylie in Y / Project spring summer 2023. Instagram / @KylieJenner

To get the party look in perfect minimalist style, opt for dresses with clean and timeless lines. Which can be enhanced, according to the use of the new era tops, by details or accessories that add a touch of sensuality.

This article was published on Vogue America