Kendall Jenner and the Adidas sneakers that always work

That Kendall Jenner is a true sneaker fanatic is no secret. The famous American model, as well as a long list of fashion references from side to side of the globe, has fallen for this type of comfortable and functional designs and has made them a wild card for all kinds of looks, both day and night. at night.

Among the models that stand out in her beloved dressing room and that have great prominence in her daily outings, classic models such as the Vans Old Skool, the converse all star, the Adidas Gazelle or the Nike Air Force, but also more striking options like the Salomon.

However, in recent months there have been other sneakers those that seem to have dazzled Jenner, because she does not hesitate to add them to her proposals regularly. We are talking about the Adidas Samba in white, a classic with a vintage air that always works.

This same weekend the model chose these retro sneakers to complete a look made up of a green tank top and Maxi skirt adjusted in ecru tone for a result that is as attractive as it is comfortable and effective. But previously, Kendall had also chosen the Samba for more casual looks where cycling shorts or t-shirts cropped They were protagonists.

We are talking about sneakers adored by it girls What Kaia Gerber or Bella Hadid, although in this case Kendall has chosen to choose a white design and not the classic black. It is a historical model of the sports house, a design that was created at the end of the 40s as a shoe to play soccer that stands out for the three iconic stripes on the side, the rubber sole non-slip and a contrasting suede toe cap.

Although at the moment we have not been able to find it in this color on the website of the sports firm, only for children, its usual price is 100 euros, an affordable option for most pockets.