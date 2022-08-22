Kendall Jenner and her tricks to alleviate night anxiety

Famous young people born in the 2000s: generation Z to power

Kendall Jenner He has already spoken on several occasions about his anxiety. The fact that it does so, in such a natural way, not only makes its existence visible, but also normalizes the fact that many people suffer from it, both in sporadic moments and in their day-to-day lives. Over the years, Kendall has carried out various practices to cope with it, and now she has told what routine she follows every night, before going to sleep, to reduce the symptoms and that they do not give her insomnia.

It has been with the English edition of Vogue with which he has opened: “There are times when my anxiety does not let me sleep. I have fought against anxiety for years and I can have good and bad days. If I need to relax, I take about 15 minutes to meditate and calm down”. And when night comes, there are various routines that he follows, take note! Pss: And tab here how to identify anxiety and combat it.

“Usually, I follow several points, first, I drink tea and I relax by reading a book or writing in my diary“, bill. “Also, I avoid my phone. I try not to look at my phone at least an hour before I go to bed,” she adds. “The environment is important, so I light the candle ‘MAD et LEN’ in my room smells amazing. The one I always buy is ‘Black Champaka’, it fills the air with a warm and comforting aroma,” continues “I’ve got curtains that are totally blackout and amazing. If I have time to sleep, I will always take that opportunity,” she concludes.

In any case, this is just theory, which doesn’t always work for him in practice: “During the week and when I’m at home, I usually go to bed at the same time. When I travel, it’s much more difficult, but I try. That keeps me consistent.” Has Kendall’s routine convinced you? Here we leave you a few exercises to avoid stress and anxiety, to complement those of the model and businesswoman.