Katy Perry sells her Beverly Hills mansion for $18 million – KISS FM

Singer Kary Perry bought the property in 2017, where she shared it with actor Orlando Bloom.

Pop singer and songwriter Katy Perry just broke even on the sale of his mansion in beverly hills by $18 millionafter having put it on the market in March for just under 19.5 million, according to reports Global Mansion.

With five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the beautiful house of Hollywood Regency style It has just over 500 square meters and is surrounded by celebrities.

With a spectacular driveway paved with trees and solid black gates, it runs 400 meters to the entrance of the house, which looks like something out of a fairy tale. Framed by ivy, trees and two oval windows. The interiors receive plenty of natural light thanks to a “skylit entrance gallery” and to the many windows and French doors throughout the house.

Other features of the home include a chef’s kitchen with a separate prep room, “a living room with a fireplace, a media room, a large sky-lit gym, and a sauna,” according to the ad.

Katy Perry is currently living with her fiancé of three years, the Pirates of the Caribbean star, Orlando Bloomand their one-year-old daughter, Daisy, on a 9-acre property in Montecito, California, which they bought together for $14.2 million back in 2020.

