Karrion Kross was about to sign for an MMA company before returning to WWE

On August 6, Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE after being fired at end of 2021 in one of the many release waves carried out by the company since the start of the pandemic.

In a recent interview on the WWE After The Bell program, Kross spoke about his time away from the company, and confessed that he was very close sign with an MMA company before WWE proposed her return. These were her statements:

“Here’s some breaking news. Daniel Gracie is one of our Jiu-Jitsu instructors. He was encouraging me to move to Philly to fight in ufc. So on top of that, while this was going on, she was in talks with David Feldman, from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and I was about to close an agreement to play three fights”.

“I started to have some fear because I was starting to enjoy other things much more, and some of them could have become something contractual. If they called me back (WWE), I was going to do?“

“We had a lot of opportunities to sign with other companies, but none of them felt like the right thing to do. we did well waiting“, he claimed Scarlett.

In the approximate half year that Kross and Scarlett spent outside of WWE, both participated in numerous independent eventsand his possible union with All Elite Wrestling was even rumored, but they never signed any exclusive contract with any company.

Now, with the retirement of Vince McMahon and the arrival of Triple H to creative power, Kross and Scarlett have returned strongly to WWE programming, and in these first weeks, the fighter started a rivalry with the contender for the Undisputed Championship Drew McIntyre.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.