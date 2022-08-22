Justin Bieber, stop on tour: “The disease gets worse”

The news is not good Justin Bieber to his fans through some stories on Instagram. “I can’t believe what I’m about to say. I tried everything to get better, but my illness is getting worse“, said the Canadian singer, who was forced to announce one stop of his “Justice World Tour” on the eve of the tour’s departure from Toronto.

For the moment, there are three shows, originally scheduled in Canada and Washington DC this week, that Justin has had to postpone “due to illnesses not related to Covid”. “I am heartbroken because I will have to postpone the next shows, by order of the doctors. I will rest and get better”, He then informed the pop star, who promised to want to return to the stages as soon as possible and to communicate soon the new dates of the shows. Currently more details on what Justin is forced to face have not been disclosedbut many think it may have something to do with Lyme disease. The artist had revealed that he was suffering from it two years ago, along with “a chronic mononucleosis”. At present, the two Italian concerts of the tour of July 31 in Lucca and January 28, 2023 in Bologna are still in existence.