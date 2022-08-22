Juan Manuel Santos responds to impasse between Air Canada and Avianca – People – Culture

This Monday it became known that former President Juan Manuel Santos and his wife, María Clemencia Rodríguezthey were not allowed to board an Avianca flight that covered the route from Canada to Colombia, despite the fact that they had completed the immigration procedures, had the boarding passes and had checked the luggage.

The event, which would have occurred at the end of May, was initially mentioned last Sunday by the journalist Héctor Abad Faciolince in his column in El Espectador, entitled ‘Anonymous abuse’. However, he did not reveal the identity of the former president who was not allowed to board the plane.

“When the citizen and his wife try to ask for explanations, they are not given any. They simply repeat that they cannot board. What’s more, they ask them to leave, because they get in the way. Needless to say, the citizen is not drunk, nor has he been aggressive, nor has he broken any rules,” wrote Héctor Abad.

After knowing the identity of the former president, he himself Santos spoke through his social networks with a small text and a meme based on the movie ‘The Terminal’, starring Tom Hanks.

“The incident with Avianca and Air Canada is longstanding. It is not worth reliving. The important thing is that what happened to us does not happen to any passenger,” the former president wrote on his Twitter account.

According to what the journalist tells in his column, his wife (María Clemencia) tried to find out the reasons why they were denied boarding and they replied that “there are orders not to let your husband on board.”

Air Canada takes the blame

In a document dated June 14, the airline Air Canada responded to the claim made by former President Santos to Avianca. In the text, the company explains that it was determined that there was a 9-minute delay in flight AC120 from Vancouver to Toronto, where it made a stopover to take the flight to Colombia.

“This delay in turn caused our systems to rebook your travel on the next available flight as the connection was deemed infeasible. To complete this rebooking process, Air Canada had to take control of your e-ticket.” Air Canada explained.