Juan Manuel Santos problem Avianca Air Canada: Santos mocks with this problem meme he had with airlines | Trends

Juan Manuel Santosformer president of Colombia, referred to the drawback that he had last May with the Avianca and Air Canada airlineswhen with his wife Maria Clemencia Rodriguez tried to make a connection between Toronto (Canada) and Bogota, Colombia.

According to accounts in different media, the former president and his wife they were prevented from boarding the aircraft that was going to take them to Colombiadue to an alleged delay that Air Canada had had.

You may be interested in:

The former president did not give much importance to the complaints and different statements of those involved in this event that took place before the first presidential round in Colombia, moreover, took it with humor, and a meme (which is the poster of the Tom Hanks The Terminal movie) served him to portray the moment he lived in Toronto.

Along with the image, former President Santos tweeted: “The incident with Avianca and Air Canada is old. It’s not worth reviving. The important thing is that no passenger will experience what happened to us”.

The incident with Avianca and Air Canada is old. It’s not worth reviving. The important thing is that no passenger suffers what happened to us. pic.twitter.com/ewCip9uNmP – Juan Manuel Santos (@JuanManSantos) August 22, 2022

about this fact Avianca has stated that the former president and his wife were not denied boarding. But before the complaints They promised to investigate and respond to what happened.