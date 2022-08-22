Johnny Depp will be the surprise guest at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Johnny Depp has spent some complicated years with his comings and goings with his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, in court. A conflict that cost him Hollywood to repudiate him, and only until the resolution of his legal conflict a few weeks ago has he been able to close that stage and start a new life.

Since then, the actor has not stopped dedicating himself to what he is passionate about: music and cinema. He began with appearances at his friend’s concerts, even releasing a collaborative album; to then announce that he was returning to the cinema with a new movie, Modiglianiin which he returns as director.

Johnny Depp during one of his last performances in Munich, Germany. GTRES

It is not the only project that Depp has in mind for his nearest future, and it is that the actor will make a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which will be held on August 28, according to TMZ. He will not do it in any way, since according to the aforementioned news portal, he would do it as the famous astronaut who stars in the awards, a symbol.

Rosalia at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with one of her first ‘Moonman’ DJ JOHNSON / EFE

Depp would appear dressed as the famous awards mascot, although he is also expected to appear and face at some point in the ceremony, which will be presented by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj. Among other performances, viewers will be able to enjoy the songs of internationally recognized artists, such as Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid or Panic! At The Disco.

His presence is not confirmed, although everything indicates that the actor’s presence at the awards is more than assured.

Depp performing with his band Hollywood Vampires in Herborn, Germany in 2016. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Getty

Despite having released an album this year, Depp is not nominated for any of this year’s awards, but he has been awarded up to five statuettes throughout his career, including awards for Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Star International and the honorary award of his generation, in 2012.

return to stardom

After the jury found that actress Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband in her op-ed on Washington Post on sexual abuse, which condemned him to pay more than 10 million euros; It seems that Depp’s career is starting to pick up where he left off.

Dior Sauvage advertising campaign with Johnny Depp Courtesy of Dior

In addition to his work in music and film, the actor would have signed a multi-million dollar contract to continue being the image of the perfume sauvageby Christian Dior.

read also