Johnny Depp will be one of the protagonists at the MTV VMAs 2022

The delivery of the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 will be held next weekend in New Jersey. In it they will be awarded the most outstanding music videos of the year, with great artists like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa or The Weeknd. However, everything seems to indicate that there is another unexpected protagonist.

The actor Johnny Depp could appear at the gala with a peculiar role, as reported by the American media TMZ. the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean would go on stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey under the guise of moonmanthe MTV mascot.

The outlet claims that Depp is negotiating terms with the show’s production team. Among them is that the actor, at some point in the broadcast, “will show face”.

This intervention would be a new chapter in the history between Johnny Depp and MTV, since the actor has already received five statues throughout his career, including accolades for Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar, and the Generation Award in 2012.





Among the highlights of this edition is the Global Icon Award, which will go directly to the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Also, Nicki Minaj will receive the Vanguard Award. And some of the performances that will enliven the gala will be in charge of Lizzo, Anitta, J Balvin or Måneskin, among others.