Johnny Depp will appear at the 2022 MTV VMAs

59-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp will make a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards next weekend, according to TMZ.

According to what was reported, it was learned that Depp has been in talks with the show’s production team to dress up as the mascot Moonman of the chain.

It is also said that he will “show his face” at some point in the broadcast, presented by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, on August 28.

Although Depp is not nominated for any awards this year, he has taken home five Moonmen statuettes throughout his career, including awards for Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and Generation Award in 2012.

The 2022 Global Icon Award will go to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, while Minaj, 39, will receive this year’s Vanguard Award.

The “Super Bass” rapper will be performing at the ceremony, along with the likes of artists! Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco.

Depp’s potential appearance would come just months after he won his much-publicized libel suit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

A Virginia jury found that Heard, 36, defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about sexual violence and ordered her to pay him $15 million.

Depp’s career has slowly recovered. As Page Six previously reported, the actor will direct a film about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, and will produce the film alongside Al Pacino and Barry Navidi.

Depp also signed a multi-year, seven-figure deal earlier this month to continue appearing as the celebrity face of Dior’s best-selling Sauvage cologne, TMZ reported.

The 2022 edition of the MTV VMAs kicks off on Sunday, August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Johnny Depp will direct a movie again, after 25 years

Johnny Deep, after his media trial for defamation against Amber Heard, gradually gets involved again in film projects. In addition to playing Louis XV in the film Jeanne duBarrythe actor will direct his first film in a quarter of a century, Modigliani, a biographical drama about the Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.

Produced by Al Pacino and Barry Navidi, the film is based on the play of the same name by Dennis McIntyre, adapted for the big screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowsk. “Modigliani, long regarded by himself as a critical and commercial failure, navigates a turbulent and eventful 48 hours that will become a turning point in his life.finally consolidating his reputation as an artistic legend”, reads the press release of the film that has been reproduced Variety.

“I am incredibly honored to bring the life of Mr. Modigliani to the big screen. It was a life of great difficulties, but with final triumph. A universally human story with which all viewers can identify, “says Depp himself in a statement collected by the same medium.

The actor, famous for starring in the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean either Sweeney Todd and farther now from Hollywood, he will play Louis XV in the film Jeanne duBarry. The film has already begun filming and will be Depp’s first as an interpreter since the premiere of The Minamata Photographer in 2020.

Depp, who is also dedicated to his role as a musician, made his directorial debut in 1997 with The Brave, which he himself starred in with Marlon Brando, but without very good reviews. After her, the actor did not return to direct any more film, something that will change with the premiere of Modigliani. However, since then he has produced films like Hugo (2011), The Lone Ranger (2013) or the aforementioned The Minamata Photographer.

Modigliani It will also mean a new collaboration between Al Pacino and Barry Navidi, who have worked together over the years on projects such as The merchant of Venice (2004), Wilde Salome (2011) or Salome (2013).