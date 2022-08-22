Johnny Depp responds to Amber Heard’s appeal – People – Culture

Last June, a Virginia jury ruled in favor of the actor. Johnny Depp with an award of 10 million dollars in damages after determining that an opinion column by his ex-wife Amber Heard, published in The Washington Post in 2018, was libelous against Depp.

In recent weeks, the actress has also appealed the jury’s decision on several occasions. The most recent was on Thursday. And this time, the response from the former Pirates of the Caribbean star was almost immediate.

Lawyers for Heard, who starred in the superhero movie “Aquaman,” appealed Thursday to the Virginia Court of Appeals.

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a fair and First Amendment verdict,” a Heard spokesman said in a statement, referring to the constitutional amendment protecting free speech.

“Therefore, we are appealing the verdict,” he said. “While we realize that today’s presentation will light the fires of (the network) Twitter, there are steps we must take to ensure fairness and justice,” according to the note.

Less than 24 hours after she filed that appeal, Johnny Depp’s team responded by also filing an appeal.

According to CNN, the actor’s attorneys did so Friday before the Virginia Court of Appeals, appealing “all adverse decisions and the final judgment” of the Circuit Court, according to court records.

“The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr Depp believes this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and get back on their feet. PBut if Mrs Heard is determined to continue litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr Depp will file a concurrent appeal. to ensure that the Court of Appeal considers the full record and all relevant legal issues,” a source close to Depp told CNN.

