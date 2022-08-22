Johnny Depp has reportedly earned $650 million over the course of his career
Over a span of 13 years, Depp earned $650 million, according to his former management firm.
After finding fame on the late-1980s hit TV series “21 Jump Street,” Depp carved out a Hollywood stardom few have seen. Thanks to offbeat movies with Tim Burton like “Edward Scissorhands” and “Ed Wood,” Depp became an incredible talent who could fit into any kind of role.
Depp was paid handsomely for his efforts.
According to his former management firm, The Management Group, Depp earned more than 650 million dollars in the 13 years they worked together, from 1999 to 2016.
One of the main reasons for that wealth is due to the large payments he received for playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.
After the success of “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” Depp began routinely racking up $20 million per film.
The combination of visual spectacle and Depp’s outlandish performance as Captain Jack led to 2003’s “The Curse of the Black Pearl,” a big-screen adaptation of the Disney parks attraction Pirates of the Caribbean, which earned worldwide box office earnings of over $650 million .
With that, Depp’s asking price skyrocketed. In addition to receiving $20 million before the picture in the franchise, he got about 20% of the backend per image, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
So not only was he paid upfront, but Depp was cut another check after the movie broke even.
Depp made more than $40 million on each “Pirates” movie thanks to his endorsement deal.
Thanks to the success of the “Pirates” sequels, including 2006’s “Dead Man’s Chest,” which grossed over a billion dollars worldwide Depp’s earnings from movies became astronomical.
The actor raised more $40 million per sequel only on the backend of movies, according to THR. Again, that doesn’t count the $20 million base salary for each.
But not all of that went straight into Depp’s pocket. His agents got 10%, managers got 5%, and there are deductions for taxes and expenses.
However, the paydays only increased from there.
The fund deal for “Alice in Wonderland” was even bigger: $55 million.
Taking a hiatus from playing Captain Jack in 2010, Depp teamed up again with Tim Burton for the latest adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland.”
In addition to his $20 million base, THR reported that he earned a huge $55 million backend thanks to the successful box office run of the film, as it grossed over $1 billion .
Thanks to 2014’s “Pirates,” “Alice” and “Into the Woods” movies (he played the Big Bad Wolf), all of which scored top-tier home entertainment releases and cable play, in 2016 and 2017, Depp received $25.7 million in residuals thanks to its profit-sharing deals on those movies.
In 2016, even made the Forbes list of highest-paid celebrities . He reportedly took in $48 million that year.
Depp has made millions as the face of Dior’s men’s fragrance Sauvage.
The actor has been the face of Sauvage for years. According to reports, Depp was receiving between $3 million and $5 million in the deal .
In August, Insider confirmed that Depp signed a seven-figure multi-year deal with dior.
Depp was paid $16 million to do just one scene in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”
Depp was asked to resign from “Fantastic Beasts 3” days after losing a libel case against the editors of the British newspaper The Sun, over a 2018 article, which described him as a “wife beater”.
However, because he had a “pay or play” deal on the film, meaning he would be paid regardless of whether he worked on the film, he was paid his $16 million fee.
He only shot one scene as Grindelwald. Mads Mikkelsen took on the role in 2022’s “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.”
Depp bought an island in the Bahamas for $3.6 million
The actor first saw the 45-acre island located 60 miles from Nassau in 2003 while filming “Curse of the Black Pearl” and bought it for $3.6 million.
Originally homeless when he first bought it, it has since been outfitted with solar-powered buildings, including a house with stunning 360-degree views for Depp when he stays there.
He spent $5 million to shoot the ashes of his author friend Hunter S. Thompson out of a cannon.
Depp befriended the gonzo auteur when he played Thompson in the 1998 film “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”
They remained friends until Thompson’s death in 2005. Thompson had spoken of wanting his funeral to be an extravagant affair with his ashes shot from a cannon in the shape of a two-thumb fist and a red, white and blue fireworks display to end. the event.
Depp said he spent $5 million to fulfill his friend’s wishes.
Depp had $2 million in monthly bills, including $100,000 a month for addiction issues.
Depp had big daily spending habits to live a lavish lifestyle, leading him to spend $2 million a month on bills, according to his former management firm.
At one point, the actor had to pay:
- 300,000 per month for a staff of 40 people
- 10,000 each day for his former security manager
- $350,000 a month to maintain his 156-foot yacht (which he has since sold to JK Rowling for $27 million)
- $30,000 a month on wine (although Depp told Rolling Stone that was a conservative estimate. “It’s insulting to say I spent $30,000 on wine,” he said. “Because it was so much more.”)
- $100,000 a month to a doctor to treat his addiction problems
Depp commented on his spending in 2017, telling the Wall Street Journal: “It’s my money.”
“If I want to buy 15,000 cotton balls a day, that’s my thing,” he continued.
The actor’s spending habits were first revealed in 2017 when he filed a $25 million lawsuit against his former business managers at The Management Group (TMG countersued).
It resulted in a deal a year later. Details were not made public.
Depp was awarded $15 million in the defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.
Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard in response to a 2018 op-ed he wrote for The Washington Post that detailed his experience with domestic violence.
Depp’s name was not mentioned, but the article was widely interpreted to refer to him.
The trial lasted six weeks earlier this year, in which both Depp and Heard took the stand and resulted in the jury awarding Depp $15 million in damages from Heard and Heard $2 million from Depp.
Depp’s $15 million reward was reduced to $10.35 million to meet state caps for punitive damages.