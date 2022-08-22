Johnny Depp has reportedly earned $650 million over the course of his career

Over a span of 13 years, Depp earned $650 million, according to his former management firm.

After finding fame on the late-1980s hit TV series “21 Jump Street,” Depp carved out a Hollywood stardom few have seen. Thanks to offbeat movies with Tim Burton like “Edward Scissorhands” and “Ed Wood,” Depp became an incredible talent who could fit into any kind of role.

Depp was paid handsomely for his efforts.

According to his former management firm, The Management Group, Depp earned more than 650 million dollars in the 13 years they worked together, from 1999 to 2016.

One of the main reasons for that wealth is due to the large payments he received for playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

After the success of “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” Depp began routinely racking up $20 million per film.

The combination of visual spectacle and Depp’s outlandish performance as Captain Jack led to 2003’s “The Curse of the Black Pearl,” a big-screen adaptation of the Disney parks attraction Pirates of the Caribbean, which earned worldwide box office earnings of over $650 million .

With that, Depp’s asking price skyrocketed. In addition to receiving $20 million before the picture in the franchise, he got about 20% of the backend per image, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

So not only was he paid upfront, but Depp was cut another check after the movie broke even.

Depp made more than $40 million on each “Pirates” movie thanks to his endorsement deal.

Thanks to the success of the “Pirates” sequels, including 2006’s “Dead Man’s Chest,” which grossed over a billion dollars worldwide Depp’s earnings from movies became astronomical.

The actor raised more $40 million per sequel only on the backend of movies, according to THR. Again, that doesn’t count the $20 million base salary for each.

But not all of that went straight into Depp’s pocket. His agents got 10%, managers got 5%, and there are deductions for taxes and expenses.

However, the paydays only increased from there.

The fund deal for “Alice in Wonderland” was even bigger: $55 million.

Taking a hiatus from playing Captain Jack in 2010, Depp teamed up again with Tim Burton for the latest adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland.”

In addition to his $20 million base, THR reported that he earned a huge $55 million backend thanks to the successful box office run of the film, as it grossed over $1 billion .

Thanks to 2014’s “Pirates,” “Alice” and “Into the Woods” movies (he played the Big Bad Wolf), all of which scored top-tier home entertainment releases and cable play, in 2016 and 2017, Depp received $25.7 million in residuals thanks to its profit-sharing deals on those movies.

In 2016, even made the Forbes list of highest-paid celebrities . He reportedly took in $48 million that year.

Depp has made millions as the face of Dior’s men’s fragrance Sauvage.

The actor has been the face of Sauvage for years. According to reports, Depp was receiving between $3 million and $5 million in the deal .

In August, Insider confirmed that Depp signed a seven-figure multi-year deal with dior.

Depp was paid $16 million to do just one scene in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”