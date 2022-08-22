Johnny Depp broke the silence and spoke about appealing Amber Heard’s ruling

After the actress Amber Heard announced her appeal to the ruling that unanimously between the judge and the jury concluded the innocence of Johnny Depp before the defamations of his ex-wife, andhe interpreter of Jack Sparrow took the opportunity to give his point of view to public opinion.

The statements were revealed by Depp’s team, stating that the jury had already heard all the evidence that was available about this couple’s legal dispute, for which they requested that the sentence already issued be maintained, which took 6 weeks. in concluding.

“The jury heard extensive evidence presented during the 6-week trial and reached a clear and unanimous verdict, that the defendant, that is Amber Heard, had defamed Mr. Johnny Depp, in multiple instances, we remain confident in our case, and that this verdict will stand.”said the actor’s spokesman Pirates of the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, a person close to Depp also gave statements on the matter to the American chain CNN, stating that if Amber Heard insists on continuing with the legal suit, then the actor’s committee would also be willing to continue with a “full record” that leaves final judgment.

“The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr Depp believes this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and get back on their feet. But if Mrs Heard is determined to continue the litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr Depp will file a concurrent appeal. to ensure that the Court of Appeal considers the full record and all relevant legal issues,” he told the US media.

Amber Heard appeals verdict in Johnny Depp trial

Lawyers for Heard, 36, who starred in the superhero movie Aquamanappealed on Thursday before the Court of Appeals of the state of Virginia (east coast of the United States).

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a fair and First Amendment verdict,” he said. in a statement a spokesman for Heard in reference to the constitutional amendment that protects freedom of expression.

“Therefore, we are appealing the verdict,” he said.

“While we realize that today’s presentation will light the fires of (the network) Twitter, there are steps we must take to ensure fairness and justice,” according to the note.

In June, a Virginia jury awarded Depp $10 million in damages after determining that a Heard column published in Washington Post in 2018 it was defamatory against the actor.

Depp, 59, sued Heard over the op-ed in which, despite not mentioning her ex-husband, she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard, who countersued him, received $2 million for his part in the trial, which was followed live by millions of viewers in the United States and various countries around the world.

The jury reached the verdict after an intense six-week process.

The case presented lurid and intimate details about the private lives of Hollywood celebrities.

Earlier this month, a judge rejected Heard’s demand for a new trial, on the grounds that one of the seven jurors was not the man called for the task, but his son, in a case of mistaken identity. .

Penney Azcarate, who presided over the high-profile trial at the Fairfax courthouse, near Washington, considered that the actress was not harmed in the process and that the jury had been approved by both parties.