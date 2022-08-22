John Sutcliffe confirms the arrival of the latest reinforcement from Club América

The America club celebrated in a big way the win he gave to Cruz Azul in the Young Classic, however, that aspect should keep them focused to try to repeat the feat against the last place in the competition, the Querétaro White Roosters However, in the duel ahead of Day 16, the good news continues in Coapa due to the possible arrival of a reinforcement.

New signing at Club America

According to new information issued on Monday afternoon, the reporter ESPN John Sutcliffe the Eagles of America They are days away from finalizing the transfer by the Uruguayan soccer player, brian rodriguezTherefore, according to the source, the official announcement would be made during this week.

So the 22-year-old attacker, Brian Rodriguez, will help reinforce the offense in the coach’s scheme Ferdinand Ortiz for the closing of the Regular Phase of the 2022 Opening, but mainly to provide authority in the Liguilla, the headache of the Americanists in the last tournaments that have been eliminated.

John Sutcliffe He assured that there is a great advance for Rodríguez to get ready to make the trip from the United States to Mexico. On the other hand, ESPN revealed that it would be this Monday when the feathered board would reactivate the negotiations with los angeles fc, once the arrival of former Real Betis player Cristian Tello took place, which gives the Uruguayan a great chance of arriving in Coapa.