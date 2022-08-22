Jesús Retana Vivanco: Elvis Presley, swaying hips that drove women crazy

The performance of the movement of her hips and wiggles drove women crazy for more than two decades.

ELVIS PRESLEY. A few days ago I saw the movie Elvis, a very well made film that allows us to see the light and dark of a musical phenomenon that dragged a generation to make it wake up and change the soundtrack of an entire planet, giving it an emotionality that they couldn’t even give it. Little Richard, neither Jerry Lee Lewis nor Chuck Berry, icons of Rock in the fifties. Elvis Presley was The King…the majesty of him the King of Rock and Roll, there was no other who could match him.

His first album was recorded in 1954 with the label SUN Studios in Memphis Tennessee, which was a hit on local radio with the song that catapulted him to fame, That’s All Right, a 1946 blues composed by Arthur Cradup, a singer from gospela song to which he gave his particular style, in a version more moved to the rhythm of Rock with the emphasis of black singers.

Elvis sold millions of records for the firm RCA with 23 albums and 111 singles making him the best-selling soloist in music history, winner of countless awards grammys and other recognitions. The musical genre that launched him to fame was undoubtedly Rock and Roll, but part of his success is also due to Blues, Country and Pop. The performance of the movement of his hips and wiggles drove women crazy for more than two decades. NBC made an unprecedentedly successful television show in which he played Jail Rock, whose only set in the studio was some cell bars.

Your movies are so bad

But not everything was hunky-dory for Elvis, he also has a past that has been kept in the dark so as not to detract from his fame. In the beginning, he was accused of impregnating a teenager, a situation that also happened to Little Richard, only Elvis was pardoned by the judge and Richard was sent to prison for two years, we are talking about the time when the rights of African Americans they were worth nothing.

His misfortune began when Colonel Andrew Parker (not a military man) became his representative and tricked his parents into voluntarily enlisting in the army to gain more popularity. Years later he cast him as the lead in films, all of which were failures, forcing him to film three per year.

It was recently made public that the FBI released documents in which Elvis offered himself to the president. Richard Nixon as a secret agent to fight against drugs and the groups of hippies and blacks (the black panthers) that were beginning to intervene in the entertainment world, -groups he admired when he began his musical career-. Nixon received him at the White House in December 1970, although his offer did not prosper, Elvis gave him a Colt 45 pistol from the Civil War which had belonged to Nathan Bedford, one of the founders of the Ku Klux Klan. .

Biographers point out that his love for his mother exceeded all limits, considering it as an oedipus complex. Following the death of his mother, he falls in love with Priscilla when she was just 14 years old and he was 24. They were married seven years later in Las Vegas in a very private ceremony that lasted only eight minutes. They had a daughter, Lisa Marie who years later married Michael Jackson.

He tried to kill the karate master

He spent entire days in his Graceland mansion and they say that once, Elvis proposed to Priscilla for a walk, something completely unusual because he did not like to go out, much less at night after watching horror movies all day. She called her driver and had her open the mortuary for Memphis to see the dead. His behavior was already unsettling.

Priscilla was forbidden to leave the house and to avoid boredom, Elvis suggested that she learn Karate, since he practiced it, she followed his advice to the point that she ended up eloping with her teacher Mike Stone whom Elvis planned to kill, for this he hired a hitman to whom he paid ten thousand dollars, the thug took the money and without further ado, disappeared, I think he was persuaded by those close to Elvis who found out about his intentions.

In the television report entitled The last 24 hours of Elvis, one of his bodyguards talks that one day there were 152 women in the house with only seven men (…).

Overwhelmed by being overweight (113 kilos), the painkillers that the private doctor gave him, his addiction to methamphetamines and cocaine, he was found lifeless on the bathroom floor.

Heart attack or overdose?

One version says that he died of a heart attack, but the most valid, although not accepted, was that he died of an overdose on August 16, 1977 at the age of 42.

In the twilight of his life he chained himself for several years to his presentations at the Las Vegas International Hotel Casino, which later became the Hilton Las Vegas. There were occasions when he would go out drugged, or with a few drinks on him; being overweight made him sweat more than he used to.

Perhaps you already knew the story of the King, I just wanted to give a framework to this film that was just released as a worthy tribute to the life of Elvis Presley, a film that tells of his story, acted wonderfully by austin butler in the role of Elvis and a Tom Hanks unrecognizable man who plays Colonel Parker. Very attached to reality, it is worth seeing and scrutinizing a little about her life. For those who probably never saw him or didn’t know him, this film gives us an idea of ​​the character that made Rock and Roll fashionable in the world, the King… Elvis Presley. Twitter: @ydesdelabarrera