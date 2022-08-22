Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Lauren is the dress for her (yet another) wedding

A flash wedding may be enough a Las Vegas? Of course not. Simple wedding without frills and without that real star touch do not suit a couple like Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck. But no problem, because now the “yes” – yet another – gods has arrived Bennifer real celebs on Ben’s estate at Hampton Islan in Georgia.

It was the summer in which after twenty years – finally – the two got married and, above all, in which she made us dream with her looks. First the two dresses worn for the Las Vegas ceremony – a simple vintage column dress Alexander McQueen and a creation Zuhair Murad with lace and transparencies – and then the honeymoon wardrobe in Paris. And now? The question arises: this time which dress she wore JLo?

In a super armored ceremony, between close relatives and friends, in which the dress code for the guests it was the total whitethe photos stolen from above show the dress Ralph Lauren from Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding in Georgia SplashNews.com / ipa-agency.net

Mermaid dress with a plunging neckline on the back and featuring cap sleeves, a long ruffled train and a 6-meter veil – carried by the children who Jennifer and Ben they have had from their previous relationships.

Beautiful, indeed beautiful, as well as Well, also perfectly matched to the whiteness that was breathed during the ceremony. For the actor, director and producer, in fact, here is a white jacket paired with dark trousers and a coordinated bow tie.

After all this time, after all the waiting, i Bennifer by now they have decided that they had to repay us in some way and they did it with two weddings – the last one with a high glamor rate-. “Love is love” as he likes to say to Jennifer and we cannot more than agree.

